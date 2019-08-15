Pilsner Super 8 (Friday, 16th August 2019):

Semi-final 2: KCCA Vs Onduparaka

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Head coach Mike Hilary Mutebi believes that their forthcoming Pilsner super 8 contest against Onduparaka this Friday is one of those perfect games prior their engagement against Namibia’s African Stars in the CAF Champions league.

Addressing the media at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala during the official pre-match press conference on Thursday, Mutebi noted that his charges should be in position to overcome the Onduparaka hurdle and book a final slot.b

Mutebi was flanked by the assistant coach of Onduparaka, Sempigi during the brief press conference.

THE GAME AGAINST ONDUPARAKA IS A PROCESSOR TO THE AFRICAN STARS MATCH. ONDUPARAKA HAS A PRAGMATIC YOUNG TEAM AND THEY WILL GIVE US A PERFECT CHALLENGE WHICH WE ARE READY TO TAKE. Mike Mutebi, KCCA Head Coach

“We must win the match against Onduparaka. It is disrespecting the opponent but we have an edge over them and we must prove it. Onduparaka is a good team that has produced so many good players over the years like Shaban (Muhammed), Toha (Rashid) and Gadihno (Gadaffi) with a great coach in Livingstone Mbabazi. But, as KCCA, we have the ability to win against them” Mutebi added.

KCCA FC NEEDS TO WIN THIS TOURNAMENT. SUCH A TOURNAMENT HELPS US TO PREPARE THE TEAM FOR THE SEASON FORTHCOMING Mike Mutebi, KCCA FC Head Coach

Worried about injured players:

Mutebi is however worried about the fitness concerns for three of his players who are suffering from different injuries.

The trio of Herbert Achai, Ali Gift and Ibrahim Sadam Juma are all injured.

Mutebi has some smiles that new signings Simon Sserunkuma and John Revita could make their long awaited debuts at the 1963 founded club.

Onduparaka assistant coach Sadick Sempigi sounded calmer but with a message.

“We have been training well and ready to take on KCCA. We respect but do not fear them. KCCA plays well and that is the kind of challenge we want because they have a strategy that we come knowing.” Sempigi noted.

KCCA eliminated Wakiso Giants 2-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium whilst Onduparaka ejected Tooro United 5-4 in post match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

The winner between KCCA and Onduparaka will book a berth in the finals against Vipers.