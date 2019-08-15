Former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Matia Lule could be in charge of Proline for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup against Masters Security Kawowo Sports reports.

The Proline top job fell vacant on Wednesday evening with the club confirming the departure of Shafiq Bisaso for further studies in England and Sweden.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup holders revealed the search for the new coach is on.

“We shall be communicating about our immediate changes in our technical setup very soon,” read a statement from Proline.

Lule could be named on a temporary basis since the game comes next week and the club may have not appointed a permanent coach then.#

“We thought Bisaso could be available for the return match but its impossible,” a source close to the club revealed. “The club is looking at Matia Lule to handle the Caf game but from then, a permanent coach will be named before the new season starts,” a source added.

Proline lead the game 3-0 courtesy of Ivan Bogere hat trick at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo last Saturday.