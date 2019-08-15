Mulitin Sredojevic alias Micho took full responsibility as Orlando Pirates were hammered 3-0 by SuperSport United in the PSL on Wednesday.

The former Uganda Cranes tactician described the match as very tough before issuing apology to the fans and taking full responsibility.

“A tough competitive match, we owe our supporters an apology after losing in this fashion,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV. “In anyway, I’d like to take the responsibility of this loss to myself,” he added.

Micho admitted that there is something not working in his attack

“We were putting balls in the right areas but we not effective. Something somewhere is not okay in our attacking part.

“We were opening spaces, the opponent scored in those spaces. We were fighting until the end to find the goals but we did not succeed.

Pirates find themselves in ninth position on the PSL log and there are reports Micho could leave for a coaching job at Zamalek in Egypt.