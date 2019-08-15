URA coach Sam Ssimbwa believes his side will be firing on all cylinders by the time the league gets underway in a fortnight.

The Tax Collectors defeated Proline 5-4 in a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in the Pilsner Super 8 and it was the first goal in two matches for the team.

“I am not bothered at all,” said Ssimbwa when asked what he makes of his team managing to score only once in two games. “We shall soon start scoring and am confident we shall be good to go by the time the league starts,” he added.

Ssimbwa wasn’t impressed with his side’s performance despite edging Proline to set up a classification tie against Wakiso Giants in the 5/6 placement.

“They played better than us,” he said. “And they did so without their best team but we also didn’t play our best team,” he explained.

The former KCCA, Express and Sofapaka coach however believes he has a better team than he had last season although this provides no guarantee that they will perform better.

“The target is to better last season’s performance with this team which I think is better than what we had last season.

“But there is no assurance that they will do better. Last season, I beat Vipers and KCCA yet they had better players so football isn’t straight.

URA finished last season in third place with 51 points, eight behind second placed Vipers and 15 adrift of eventual winners KCCA.