Uganda Cranes’ Vice Captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda has officially signed a two year deal at Saudi Arabia outfit Jeddah Club.

Mawanda, a utility player comfortable in midfield and all positions at the backline was unveiled at the 1968 founded club.

Wasswa, a two time member of the Uganda Cranes at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (2017 in Gabon and Egypt 2019), has earned 76 caps with the national team.

He kick-started his promising career with Naguru Avis in the Uganda second division league before switching sides to Nakawa United in the same tier.

Later, he featured at Kampala United (Gaba United) in the Uganda Premier League, had two stints at KCCA, Sports Club Villa and Vipers Sports Club.

Outside the boarders of Uganda, he has been at Saint George (Ethiopia), F.C Cape Town (South Africa), the Turkish trio of Karabükspor, Altay and Kayseri Erciyesspor.

Jeddah Club Hassan Wasswa Mawanda dots ink on the treasured employment contract at Jeddah Club

Mawanda also played in Vietnam with Đồng Nai, Al-Shorta (Iraq), Al-Nejmeh (Lebanon) and lately at Tala’ea El Gaish in Egypt.

Since departing Tala’ea El Gaish at the start of 2019, Mawanda has been a free agent.

For the Uganda Cranes, he remains among the senior players on the team having earned 76 caps and rising to the ranks of vice captain over the years.

Jeddah Club features in the Saudi Arabia second tier division and it is owned by filthy rich businessman, Ahmed Al-Baadani.

They are coached by Abdulrahman Al-Ahdal and have a couple of African players as the Ivory Coast’s duo of forward Ibrahim Sory and midfielder Patrick Gbala.

They also have The Gambia’s goalkeeper Modou Jobe, Cameroonian midfielder Oumarou Kaina as well as Brazilian born striker Thiago Furtuoso and midfielder Felipe Nunes.

Jeddah club will open their 2019 – 2020 campaign away from home against Al Nojoom at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on 20th August 2019.

Other details of Wasswa’s deal as regards the sign on fees, monthly remuneration and match allowances remain muted thus far.

