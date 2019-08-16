Newly promoted side Wakiso Giants Football Club has continued with their spending spree ahead of the new season.

The purple Sharks have added midfielder cum defender Chrysestom Ntambi to their squad bringing a total of their new signings to 13.

Ntambi, a product of Jogoo Young, has been plying his trade with Ethiopian outfit Coffee FC.

It should be noted that the club has also announced the signing of Viane Ssekajugo from Onduparaka FC.

The lanky midfielder was part of Uganda Cranes provisional squad that prepared for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. However, he did not make the final squad.

Ntambi joins Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Simon Namwanja, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Hassan Agogo, Emmanuel Mutebi and Hassan Ssenyonjo as the other new signings.

Others include; Muwadda Mawejje, Duncan Sseninde, Derrick Emukule, Alex Komakech, Aggrey Madoi and Martin Ssegawa

Wakiso Giants FC will start the season away to defending champions KCCA FC on 30th August 2019.