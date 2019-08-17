Left footed winger Viane Ssekajugo was confirmed as the latest player to join Wakiso Giants Football Club.

The newly promoted club agreed terms with the player for a three year deal.

Ssekajugo has been a free agent after his employment contract at West Nile based Onduparaka expired at the end of the 2018 – 2019 season.

He joins the legion of players assembled by former Uganda Cranes left winger Kefa Kisala at the club christened as the “Purple Sharks”.

Ssekajugo is expected to bring life to the left attacking department that has Duncan Sseninde who was acquired on loan from Vipers as well as Alex Komakech who doubles as a left back as well.

Wakiso Giants FC Media Viane Ssekajugo signs the binding papers at Wakiso Giants

Since joining Onduparaka two seasons ago, Ssekajugo has been a talisman of sorts at the Catarpillars, scoring crucial goals and making odd assists.

He had formerly played at The Saints, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos before crossing to Onduparaka at the start of 2017.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Viane Sekajugo celebrates one of his many goals at Onduparaka Football Club

Other Wakiso Giants signings:

Wakiso Giants also brought on board midfielder Chrysestom Ntambi (formerly at Ethiopian Coffee), Geoffrey Sserunkuma (Napsa Stars, Zambia), Simon “Sympo” Namwanja (free agent), Ibrahim Kiyemba (loan from Vipers), Hassan Agogo, Emmanuel Mutebi (free agent), Hassan Ssenyonjo (free agent), Muwadda Mawejje (Vipers), Duncan Sseninde (On loan from Vipers), Derrick Emukule (Ndejje University), Alex Komakech (Nyamityobora), Aggrey Madoi (Police) and Martin Ssegawa (free agent).

Wakiso Giants FC Media Simon Peter Namwanja is another new signing who plays on the left flank

Wakiso Giants first five games of the 2019 – 2020 season:

The newly promoted outfit will face the league defending champions KCCA FC on 30th August 2019 at Lugogo in their season opener.

On match day two, Wakiso Giants will host URA on Tuesday, 3rd September 2019 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu sports stadium in Wakiso.

Three days later, they will host Tooro United on Friday, 6th September.

On match day four, they play their second away game, facing Bright Stars on Wednesday, 11th September 2019 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Wakiso Giants will face BUL on Saturday, 14th September 2019 in Wakiso on match day five.