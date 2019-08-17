Uganda Cranes midfielder Lumala Abdu has been named in the Pyramids squad to face Al Ahly in the Egyptian Cup.

FUFA Media Abdu Lumala

The Sebastien Desabre coached side visit the Red Devils eager to get past the round of 16 in the domestic competition.

The highly anticipated clash will kick off at 8pm (9pm EAT) with Al Ahly seeking to keep in the Cup and a dream for double alive.

They will however miss the services of Ghana striker John Antwi who scored a brace in the Caf Confederation Cup through injury.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawy, Mahdi Soliman, Ahmed Daador.

Defenders: Ahmed Ayman Mansour, Abdallah Bakri, Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Tarek Taha, Mohamed Hamdi, Ragab Bakar.

Midfielders: Eric Traoré, Islam Issa, Ahmed Tawfik, Nabil Dunga, Abdallah El-Said, Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Fathi, Islam Issa.

Forwards: Lumala Abdu, Ahmed Ali, Dodo El-Gabbas.