Less than 12 hours after resigning at Orlando Pirates, Milutin Sredojevic Micho has been appointed as Head coach at Egyptian club, Zamalek.

The former Uganda Cranes resigned from his role at the Buccaneers on Friday night citing personal reasons.

Club President Martada Mansour confirmed the news revealing Micho was the team’s first choice.

“Micho was our first choice,” Mansour told Kingfut. “Tarek Yehia (current interim manager) will be his assistant, Ayman Abdelaziz will be appointed as team coordinator, and Amir Mortada will continue in his role as director of football.”

The announcement comes a couple of days after the club had announced another Serb, Stanojevic as the new coach and Mansour explains why.



“Stanojević will not take charge of Zamalek. It was a trick to find out who the club’s enemies are and I revealed them in front of everyone.

Micho is expected to arrive in Cairo on Sunday and will be in charge when the team plays in the Caf Champions League next weekend.

The former SC Villa coach has coached in Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda among other countries on the continent.





