Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has resigned at Orlando Pirates leaving the club after just two years in charge.

The Serb joined the Buccaneers in 2017 after leaving the Uganda Cranes job.

The club confirmed the development revealing the former SC Villa tactician over personal reasons.

“Milutin Sredojević relinquishes his position as Head Coach of Orlando Pirates Football Club after two seasons at the helm…,” read part of the statement on the club website.

“The Club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management’s decision to accept Mr. Sredojević to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature.

In a video, Micho thanked the fans and all stakeholders at Orlando Pirates for the support during the 740 days spent at the club and wished them all the best.

His former assistant Rhulani will take over as the head coach in the meantime.

“Rhulani Mokwena assumes coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine.

Orlando Pirates were beaten 3-0 two days ago by SuperSport United and the gaffer issued an apology to the fans.

He is being linked with the South Africa National Team Job as well as the vacant position at Zamalek.