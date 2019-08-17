Striker Fred “Fredo” Amaku has joined Uganda Prisons funded side Maroons Football Club.

A free agent after diligent service at Busoga United (formerly Kirinya – Jinja SS), Amaku leaves joins the Luzira based club on a three year deal.

He is looked at as the direct replacement for lanky forward Isaac Otto who was released alongside Herman Wasswa Nteza and Seif Batte.

Amaku is expected to beef up the Maroons’ striking line alongside Rashid Agau and Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya.

Other signings:

Amaku joins the long list of new recruits by Maroons head coach Douglas Bamweyana.

He joins midfielder Davis Mayanja (from Express), left-back Hamim Ssemakula (Ndejje University), defenders Edward Kabona (Ndejje University), Patrick Bayiga, former Express goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi, Hannington Ssebwalunyo (BUL), winger Abraham Tusubira and Richardson Asaba (Ndejje University).

Maroons had planned for training camp in Kenya which has been since post-poned.

They face URA away from home on Friday 30th August 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.