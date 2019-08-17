Saturday, August 17 | Kyadondo Rugby Ground

Uganda vs Zambia – 4:30pm

Uganda Rugby Cranes will be eying their first home win of the international season when they take on Zambia in the Victoria Cup at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

The Rugby Cranes have lost both their home games thus far and the game against Zambia presents head coach Robert Seguya a chance to register his second win of the competition.

Seguya made changes to his squad and the starting line-up with Faraji Odugo set for his first international game in national colours. The Kobs hooker replaces Ronald Kanyanya and the Rugby faithful will be hoping he has better throws for the Cranes to dominate the lineouts.

Much as the Cranes were strong in the scrum against Zimbabwe, the openside that had Simon Olet at times couldn’t hold. The introduction of Pius Ogena and the return of Brian Asaba on the blindside could give the hosts an edge in the pack against the big Zambians.

The fulcrum of Uganda’s attack is unchanged from the last game with Paul Epilo who was a bit one dimensional against the Sables to start at scrumhalf and, as usual, the engenious Ivan Magomu will don the number 10 jersey.

Like they did against Kenya at the same ground during the return leg of the Elgon Cup, Micahel Wokorach and Ian Munyani will pair up in the midfield, this time round with Munyani outside.

Daudi Semwami has been solid defensively but offered little going forward will be expected to deliver on the left wing, given he is much faster than Paul Masendi who was fancied by Seguya in the first three games.

Justin Kimono will only be playing his first international 15s game this year, but his experience will be vital in the Cranes last homestand this year.

Zimbabwe is top of standings with three wins. Kenya is second with Uganda and Zambia following in third and fourth respectively.

Rugby Cranes XV: 1. Santos Ssenteza 2. Faraji Odugo 3. Asuman Mugerwa (C) 4. Charles Uhuru 5. Simon Olet 6. Brian Asaba 7. Pius Ogena 8. Eliphaz Emong 9. Paul Epilo 10. Ivan Magomu 11. Daudi Semwami 12. Michael Wokorach 13. Ian Munyani 14. Justin Kimono 15. Philip Wokorach

Reserves: 16. Joseph Kagimu 17. Saul Kivumbi 18. Collins Kimbowa 19. Mike Otto 20. Desire Ayera 21. Aaron Ofoywroth 22. Adrian Kasito 23. Eric Mula