Teenage striker Rodgers Mato signed a three year employment contract at Proline Football Club.

A student at Dynamic Secondary School – Sonde, Mato has been featuring in the Futsal Super League with Typhoon as well as the Maroons Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors League.

Mato is also a player for Mawokota Airtel sponsored Buganda Masaza Cup.

Proline FC Media Rodgers Mato

Other Proline signings:

The youngster joins the ever swelling list of new recruits at the club.

Others include Hamis “Diego” Kiiza (from Vipers), Alfred Leku (Botswana’s Galaxy), Bernard Muwanga (on loan from KCCA), Yusuf Mukisa (free agent), Andrew Okiringi Isiagi (Police), Shatif Magola (Kiboga Young), Sula Sekamwa (Paidha Black Angels).

Proline is still playing on the continent in the CAF Confederation cup and carries a three goal cushion ahead of the return leg against Malawi’s Masters’ Security away in Blantyre.

2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League:

Proline, a newly promoted side to the top tier will face Mbarara City away at the Luzira Prisons play ground on Saturday, 31st August 2019 on match day one.

On match day two, they will play host to Arua based Onduparaka at Lugogo on Wednesday, 4th September 2019.