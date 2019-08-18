CECAFA U-15:

Group B: Ethiopia 0-3 Uganda

Davis Ogwal netted a brace as the Uganda U-15 team defeated Ethiopia in the inaugural CECAFA U-15 group championship going on in Asmara, Eritrea.

Ogwal’s two goals were supplemented by another strike from Abasi Kyeyune as the team coached by Jackson Magera triumphed to victory.

Uganda is now top of group B ahead of the next game on Tuesday, 20th August 2019 against South Sudan.

Uganda's U-15 players celebrate one of their three goals against Ethiopia in Eritrea

We had a bright start and the opening 20 minutes, but i dont know what happened to them in the closing stages of the first half, that gave the Ethiopians a chance to enjoy possession. However, they came back in the second to register this good.

We are going to prepare for the second game because our target is to go all the way Jackson Magera, Uganda U-15 Head Coach

Uganda's Travis Mutyaba in action

Uganda XI:

Gubya Rickson Peter (GK), Vincent Mulema, Shafik Waswanga, Carlos Kaddu, Peter Gava, Patrick Muliira, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Travis Mutyaba, Abasi Kyeyune, Leonard Kasaanya, Davis Ogwal

Subs:

Daniel Mukisa Kirumira (GK), Hafidhu Ssonko Ssembatya, Samuel Mutebi, Shugai Kalisa, Najib Kigozi, Shafiq Magogo, Patrick Ouke, Elisa Talemwa, Abudu Nsereko