Al Ahly have sacked Uruguayan coach Martin Larsate following defeat to Pyramids in the Egypt Cup.

Pyramids, coached by former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre won the round of 16 tie 1-0 on Saturday with Ugandan international Lumala Abdu assisting the winner on his debut.

The axing comes as a shock after Larsate who took over from Patrice Carteron early this year and guided the team to the league title.

Al Ahly have now had over three managers sacked in a period under just two years after the departure Hossam El Badry.

The Red Devils have a Caf Champions League game this weekend against South Sudan’s Atlabara and it remains to be seen whether they will have named a new manager then.