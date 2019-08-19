Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says coaching Zamalek is a dream come true.

Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Milutin Sredojevic, is the new Head Coach of Zamalek

The Serb was confirmed the club’s new head coach on Saturday, a few hours after leaving the Orlando Pirates job.

The former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes has been all over Africa, coached two national teams and several clubs but believes Zamalek is a special club.

“I have been coaching in Africa for 19 years. I have worked in seven countries and visited 50 out of 54 African countries, but today I can say that my dream has come true after taking charge of Zamalek,” Micho said.



“We have a fantastic squad. The best Tunisian players, the best three Moroccan players, in addition to the Egyptian ones. The club has all the success factors.



“Zamalek is a special club that you fall in love with as soon as you enter it. I want to work hard in order to achieve the fans’ goals.

Last season Zamalek finished the season second in the Egyptian Premier League but won the Caf Confederation Cup.