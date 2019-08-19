Crested Cranes striker Fauziah Najjemba was instrumental as Mukono High School registered their first win at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games in Arusha, Tanzania.

The ambidextrous player scored a brace to guide her school to victory against Tanzania’s Archbishop Njenga SS on Sunday.

It should be noted that Mukono High School had suffered defeat in their opening game losing 2-0 to St. Noa Zzana in an all Ugandan affair.

Najjemba who was joint top scorer in the FUFA Women Elite League last season with fourteen goals captained the team to victory.

Mukono High School, coached by Ismail Mukiibi, will return to action on Monday against Nyakach SS from Kenya, a game both teams need to win to stand a chance of advancing to the semifinals.

St. Noa Girls SS, another Ugandan school, brightened their hopes with a clean out against Kihesa winning the game 9-0.

Skipper Aisha Nantongo orchestrated the damage scoring five of the nine goals to eventually top the scoring charts.

Rhoda Nanziri, Masitula Nakku, Resty Kobusobozi and Mercy Consulate Ariye added a goal apiece.

Kawempe Muslim, the third representative in girls football, return to action on Monday against Kibasila SS from Tanzania.

Kawempe won their first game 4-0 against Rwanda’s Remera Rukoma.

The last time, a school from Uganda won the championship was in 2012 (Kawempe Muslim).