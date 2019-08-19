Former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Matia Lule has been confirmed as the new Head Coach at Proline FC.

Lule takes over from Shafik Bisaso who left the job last week for further studies in Europe.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Matia Lule as our new Team Manager….,” read a statement from the club.

“Lule will be unveiled on Monday, 19th August 2019 at Star Times stadium Lugogo. He begins work immediately.

Lule’s first task will be to negotiate the tie against Masters Security of Malawi in the Caf Confederation Cup which Proline leads 3-0 from the first leg.

The former KCCA and Express FC tactician has previously handled the national U-17 side, The Cubs that produced the likes of Muhammad Shaban, Julius Poloto, Andrew Okiring and Frank Tumwesigye among others.

His last assignment in the top division was at Express FC three seasons ago.