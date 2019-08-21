Wednesday, August 21 | Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Ndejje vs. KCCA – 6:30pm

JKL Dolphins vs. Warriors – 8:30pm

In the first round of the 2019 National Basketball League, Warriors looked like a side that would, this time round, challenge City Oilers for the championship.

However, Warriors last two games coupled with their second-round performance suggest otherwise as the 2012 champions have looked out of synch.

Ronnie Mutebi’s charges were beaten hands down in the back-to-back defeats to City Oilers and UCU Canons, and the Wednesday night match-up with JKL Dolphins presents Warriors (14-4) and opportunity to change the tide.

While third place looks guaranteed for Warriors as their close competitors and opponents Dolphins (15-4) still have to face KIU Titans and City Oilers, the side needs to find a winning touch with the postseason fast approaching.

One of Warriors four defeats came against JKL and will be looking to avenge the loss. However, for the two-time champions to do that, they will need a better team effort as they looked like a side that doesn’t train together against UCU.

Mike Bazangu may be putting up the numbers but it’s at the expense of the team and so are the other isolation players like Chris Omanye and Mark Opio. Stanley Mugerwa has failed to impose his sie at the post turning into a shooting big and has been terrible at it.

For JKL Dolphins, Brian Muramba has found his best fit having struggled at Oilers last season. The Kenyan forward has been productive for the Namboole based side and along with Brian Namake and Yesman Bushir will lead Dolphins’ charge in the absence of Daniel Monoja.

In the first game of the evening, KCCA will be looking to make a playoff push when they take on Ndejje University Angels.