Event: 2019 Sseninde Women Football Cup

Date: Saturday, 24th August

Venue: At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Time: 8 AM Till Late

Theme: It’s Time

All roads lead to Western Uganda in Mbarara – at Kakyeeka Stadium to be exact as the fourth edition of the Sseninde Women’s Development Cup takes center stage this Saturday 24th August 2019.

Addressing a fully packed gallery of journalists at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Thursday, the Sseninde Foundation CEO Jean Sseninde elucidated the final preparations to have a tranquil event.

Sseninde was flanked by CAF coaches’ instructor Majidha Nantandah, also a former Uganda Crested Cranes head coach.

The preparations to have a very successful event have progressed well. We started the tournament to create opportunities for women on the grassroots take part in football. We have awards, trophies, bursaries to different winners Jean Sseninde, CEO Sseninde Foundation and an active women footballer

The championship was started to create opportunities for all women footballers on the grassroots in Uganda to play football and showcase their talents.

Unlike the previous seasons, this edition will see winners and participants grab prizes like medals, trophies and a bursary to the most valuable player.

Chief women’s football FIFA Sarai Bareman, the guest of honor for the event arrives on Thursday night.

She will be accompanied by Safia Abdel Dayem, the Head of women’s football in Africa, Minister of youths and sports in Nigeria Solomon Dalung and Dominica.

Also, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson Ssuubi, State Minister for Sports Hon. Charles Bakabulindi and other invited guests will grace the day long championship.

Youth Sports Uganda, St.Mary’s Vocational Shimoni, Mbarara Junior, Kisoro Junior Mbarara Soccer Academy,Kira Girls Soccer Academy and Tanzania’s Kinondoni have duly confirmed to take part.

Talented platform is the defending champion of the Senninde Women Development Cup.

The theme of this tournament is “Its Time”.

KAWOWO SPORTS Young unexposed girls once again got that chance to play football through the Sseninde women development cup

Groups:

Group A:

•Youth Sports Uganda

•St.Mary’s Vocational

•Shimoni

•Mbarara Junior

Group B

•Kisoro Junior

•Mbarara Soccer Academy

•Kira Girls Soccer Academy

•Kinondoni