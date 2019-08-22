It has been a quiet transfer window at Express Football Club as far as new signings are concerned.

While champions KCCA FC, challengers Vipers SC and URA FC, as well as newcomers Wakiso Giants, have been actively recruiting new players, there has been no activity reported at Express.

In fact, majority of the “key” players who were at the club last season like Michael Birungi, John Revita, Davis Mayanja, Badru Nsubuga and Mubarak Nsubuga among others have left Wankulukuku and the Red Eagle faithful are frustrated and rightly so.

However, club chairman Kenneth Kiryowa Kiwanuka says the silence in the transfer window is purposeful as they are working behind the scenes to make the 2012 champions competitive again.

“I do understand your anxiety but the silence is purposeful,” Kiwanuka said as quoted by the club website.

“I request all fans to be patient and get ready for a much better season. We are getting all the parts together so we can unleash a well-oiled machine. The Red Eagle shall soar again!”

Express finished a distant 10th in the 2018-19 season with 10 wins, and as many draws and losses.

Mukwano Gw’abangi, as they are known, will start the 2019-20 league campaign against BUL Football Club on Friday, August 30 at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.