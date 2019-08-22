Victoria Cup

August 24, 2019: Zimbabwe vs. Uganda

August 31, 2019: Zambia vs. Uganda

Robert Seguya, the head of Uganda Rugby Cranes, has named the team to make the trip down south for the last two matches of the Victoria Cup.

Two changes have been made to the team that beat Zambia 38-22 over the weekend at Kyadondo.

Joseph Kagimu and Eric Mula have been dropped for Ronald Kanyanya and Byron Oketayot while Paul Masendi also returns as the twenty-fourth player with the rest of the group maintained.

The Rugby Cranes will battle unbeaten Zimbabwe Sables in the return leg in Harare on Saturday, August 24 looking to avenge the 31-26 loss at Legends.

After the Zimbabwe clash, the team will then head to Zambia to complete their schedule on Saturday, August 31.

Uganda Cranes Squad

Santos Ssenteza, Saul Kivumbi, Collin Kimbowa, Asuman Mugerwa, Faragi Odugo, Ronald Kanyanya, Michael Otto, Simon Olet, Charles Uhuru, Brian Asaba, Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, Eliphaz Emong, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Paul Epilo, Ivan Magomu, Paul Masendi, Michael Wokorach, Ian Munyani, Philip Wokorach, Daudi Semwami, Justin Kimono, Adrian Kasito, Byron Oketayot