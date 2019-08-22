Pilsner Super 8 (Final):

Sunday, 25th August 2019 – Vipers Vs KCCA

At Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (3 PM)

*Fees: 5000 (Ordinary) & 10,000 (VIP)

Vipers Sports Club head coach Edward Golola expects a mouth-watering clash against KCCA in the upcoming super 8 final clash at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday.

Addressing the media at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on Thursday, Golola predicted an exciting contest as the two sides fight for Shs 32M prize money between themselves (winner will pocket Shs 20M).

Golola whose side beat Proline (1-0) and Mbarara City (5-3 in post-match penalties after a one all draw) in the earlier two matches played believes that they have the impetus to win.

I expect a great entertaining game on Sunday. Both clubs have excellent players and fans should expect the best flowing football. KCCA HAS PLAYERS LIKE ALLAN OKELLO, WE HAVE FRANK ZAGGA (Tumwesigye) and others who know how to use the ball well. Edward Golola, Vipers Head Coach

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Edward Golola

“We are physically and physiologically. We are focused towards winning the match as we build up to the 2010 – 2020 season. As a club, we have held a couple of build up matches to try out the different new players on board and playing formations. The recent friendly we won 3-0 in Gulu gave us the best test.” Golola added.

Missing players:

Golola noted that they will miss a couple of players through injuries but asserted that they still have enough man power to deliver the goods.

New signings Rashid Toha and Muhammed Shaban will have to wait longer for their debut.

“We shall miss several players like Toha, Shaban and Wasswa because of injury concerns. However, those around can also do the job” Golola noted.

Golola also hinted on the bold fact that the Pilsner Super 8 tournament has helped the club prepare for the new season.

“The Pilsner super 8 tournament has given us a perfect preparatory platform for the new season” he added.

KCCA opened up their title defence with a 2-0 away win against Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in their opening game.

In the second game, KCCA eliminated Onduparaka 3-1 at their Lugogo fortress.

The match kicks off at 3 PM.