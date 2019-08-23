The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) is yet to confirm any friendly match with Kenya despite new Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi naming his squad.

The FKF earmarked September 8 as the date for the match at the Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

Kamanzi summoned a star studded side with Michael Olunga, Victor Wanyama, Joseph Okumu and Eric Ouma all among the 27 man squad.

The Fufa Head of Communications, Ahmed Hussein Marsha admitted the FKF wrote requesting for the game but couldn’t give a clear picture of where Fufa stands.

“They (FKF) wrote,” he confirmed but was sceptical on the confirmation.

As usual, we shall keep you posted on any development.

The Kenya Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans SC, Tanzania)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs FC, USA), Mike Kibwage (KCB FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Bernard Ochieng (Wazito FC, Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden) Nicholas Meja (Bandari, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs FC, England), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks FC, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas FC, Spain), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe FC, China), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards SC).

Strikers: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol FC, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka FC, Kenya).

Reserves

Goalkeeper: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC, Kenya), Brian Otieno (Bandari, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya).

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo (KCB, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya).

Strikers: Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Timothy Otieno (Tusker, Kenya)