Mbarara City Football Club has signed defender John Adriko.

The former Kitara FC and SC Villa left-back who also played for Ssese in the Airtel Masaza Cup joins the Ankole Lions on a one-year deal.

Adriko will compete for the starting place in Brian Ssenyondo’s team at the left-back position with Jasper Aheebwa who has occupied the position during the preseason tournament, Super 8.

Adriko has in the past been fielded as a makeshift centre half and could also challenge the central defence pairing of Hillary Mukundane and Ronald Otti.

At Mbarara City, Adriko joins Gaddafi Gadinho, Solomon Okwalinga, Bashir Muweesi and goalkeeper Tom Ikara (on loan from KCCA) who are the other offseason acquisitions.

Mbarara City finished 5th in the 2018-19 the Uganda Premier League with 46 points and will be looking to better their best performance in the topflight.

The Ankole Lions will host Proline in their 2019-20 season opener on Sunday, August 31.