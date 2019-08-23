Kajjansi United Football Club, a Buganda Regional League entity is assembling a team ahead of the up-coming 2019-20 season.

According to the club technical director Moses Ssenyonga, the reigning Buganda Region champions have confirmed the signing of midfielder Mark Kisenyi.

“We have a lot of confidence in Mark Kisenyi and believe has the ability to push us forward. Our target is gaining Big League promotion and this time round we believe are making since we have gone back on the drawing board and corrected our mistakes which we think made us fail,” Ssenyonga confirmed as quoted by the Club PRO, Gladys Zawedde.

Kisenyi is a creative midfielder who has previously played at KB Lions and Kawanda Football Club.

He thus becomes the official signing of the club ahead of the league kick-off in late September 2019.

Christened as the Potters, Kajjansi United hosts their home matches at the Uganda Clays playground in Kajjansi.

Last season, they nearly attained a FUFA Big League slot, falling short to Katwe United in the playoff finals to the second tier league 4-3 on aggregate during a two-legged tie.

The club has also intensified their efforts to get a new head coach who will replace Denis Kizito.

Kizito’s services were discontinued after a failed campaign to help the club bankrolled by Kampala Executive Aviation (KEA) and Kajjansi Clays get promoted.