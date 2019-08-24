Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Quarter final (1st Leg): Ssese 1-2 Busiro

It is advantage Busiro Ssaza ahead of the quarter final return leg for the 2019 Airtel Masaza football cup with the islanders, Ssese.

During the opening leg played on Saturday, Busiro overcame Ssese Islands 2-1 away at the Lutoboka play ground.

Ivan Mayanja and Acram Ssenyondo were on target for the visitors with the precious two away goals.

Sunday Nicholas Kaweesi netted from the penalty spot to grant the consolation for Ssese and give the return leg at Ssentema play grounds next week something to play for.

This was the first game for Busiro Ssaza newly appointed head coach Steven Sserwadda.

The other three quarter final matches will be played on Sunday, 25th August 2019.

Kyaggwe takes on former winners Bulemezi at the Mukono Bishops play ground.

Another former champion, Kyadondo will face the defending champions Ssingo at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe.

Allan Kabonge’s coached Buddu will entertain Butambala at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Other quarter final matches (First Legs – Sunday, 25th August 2019):

Kyaggwe Vs Bulemezi – Bishops SS Play ground, Mukono

Kyadondo Vs Busiro- Champions Stadium, Mwererwe

Buddu Vs Butambala – Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka