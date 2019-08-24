The curtains come down on the 2019 National Roke Rugby Sevens with the final leg of the series – Kitaka Sevens – at Legends.

Kobs, the hosts of the circuit, are set to reclaim the national title as they have their work cut in order to dethrone Black Pirates.

The winners of the 2017 title need 16 points of the possible 22 in order to be crowned champions and this means a top-three finish will guarantee them the cup.

Kobs have claimed four of the six circuits with Black Pirates winning the other two in what has been a two-horse race.

The two sides, Kobs and Pirates, will each be without two players who have been influential during the series.

Kobs will miss the services of Adrian Kasito and Pius Ogena while Pirates will be without their captain Ivan Magomu and Desire Ayera, all of whom are on national duty with the 15s side in Zimbabwe.

The most decisive leg was at Dam Waters in Jinja hosted by Hippos. While Pirates needed to win in order to draw level on points with their rivals, it was Kobs that dominated the final thanks to tries from Robert Okeny, Adrian Kasito (2) and Pius Ogena.