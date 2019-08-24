Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko has successfully completed the medical examination at Morocco top tier club, Wydad Casablanca, according to his representative.

Jjuuko had traveled to Morocco from Entebbe (Uganda) mid-week ahead of the medical pending a transfer to the club.

According to the player’s representative, Jjuuko has already negotiated personal terms with agreement to pen a three year employment contract.

Now, what stands in his way is the legit clearance from his immediate past club Simba in Tanzania where he still has a less than 60 days to end the previous contract. Jjuuko representative

Before he traveled to Morocco, Jjuuko was engaged in golf sessions at the lavish lake side Entebbe Golf Club with his old school friend and Uganda Cranes teammate Denis Iguma.

Murushid Jjuuko is already in Morocco. He completed the medical on Friday and we now await official clearance from Simba Sports Club in the next 48 hours and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to issue the International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Jjuuko representative

Wydad Casablanca is one of the most successful clubs in Morocco with 48 titles (20 Morocco league championships).

Hailing from the famous Jjuuko footballing family in Abaita Ababiri, along Kampala – Entebbe Highway, Murushid kick-started his football career at the famous Entebbe Young Football Academy in Kiwafu, Entebbe (Division B).

He since turned out for Entebbe Football Club, Bunamwaya (now Vipers) and Sports Club Victoria University before he crossed to the Tanzania in 2014.

The last five years with Simba Sports Club have been decimated with success and hitches; often dogged by woes between the first management and the player himself.

When Jjuuko completes the necessary paperwork in the next few days, he will join two other Uganda Cranes players in Morocco.

Winger Milton Karisa is at Moulodia Club D’Oujda and striker Henry Patrick Kaddu was recently signed by RS Berkane from KCCA.

Jjuuko has earned 35 caps with a headed goal against West Africans Sao Tome and Principe during an international friendly duel at the Mandela National Stadium in 2018.

On two occasions, Jjuuko has played at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon (2017) and most recently in Egypt (2019).