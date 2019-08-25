Airtel Rising Stars 2019:

West Region Champions:

Boys: Unique High School

Unique High School Girls: Shuuku High School

Kitara Region Champions:

Boys: Erima Soccer Academy

Erima Soccer Academy Girls: Tooro Queens

The 2019 Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) nation-wide regional qualifiers successfully climaxed on Sunday, August 25 at Masindi main stadium.

Two regions – Kitara and Western were combined for as the grueling round of the qualifiers came to an end.

In the Kitara region,Kiryandongo’s Erima Soccer Academy and Fort Portal’s Tooro Queens championed the boys and girls respective qualifiers.

Erima Soccer Academy overcame Kabalega Secondary School 2-1 in the epic finale watched by a passionate crowd.

Tooro Queens were 4-3 penalty winners over Panyadoli after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Janet Apolot gave Panyadoli the lead in the opening half before Sumaya Komunatle found the equalizer in the subsequent half to send the game into the dramatic shoot out.

In the shoot out, Mercy Akello, Joyce Asiyenzo and Janet Apolot were on target for Panyadoli as Faridah Oyella and Anita Babirye witnessed their kicks saved.

Tooro Queens scored through Emelda Kasemire, Sumaya Komuntale, Mary Kabachulezi and Ruth Nakato.

Only Cissy Kabarwani missed her penalty kick for the victorious Tooro Queens.

For the Western region, Shuuku High School were victors in the girls catergory and Unique High School were champions in the boys’ catergory.

Shuuku High School from Sheema district beat Kisoro based Young Simba 3-2 in post match penalties following a goal-less stalemate.

The main sponsors Airtel Uganda were represented by the Kitara region Area manager William Kintu.

The other key stake holders, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) also had a number of representatives in Rogers Byamukama and Chris Kalibala (Executive Committee members), Jackson Nyiima (Education officer), scout Hadijah Namuyanja, among others.

“We are glad to have a sponsor in Airtel Uganda who has supported football at all levels in Uganda right from the grassroots to the national team (Uganda Cranes). I therefore thank Airtel Uganda for the great support accorded. In the same vein, I thank all the participating teams in all regions and all stakeholders who have worked tooth and nail to make the regional qualifiers a success. We are now set for the grand finals in Kampala” Rogers Byamukama noted.

This followed weeks of qualifiers in the other regions of Kampala, Buganda, Eastern, North Eastern, Northern and West Nile.

As usual, there were different prizes given to the outstanding individuals and top teams.

The four most valuable players were each given smart phones, the top scorers got plaques as the best goalkeepers each received a ball and branded T-Shirts by Airtel Uganda.

The winning teams each got certificates, gold trophy, medals with a cash reward of Shs 1.5M.

The runners up also got a trophy (silver), medals, certificates and cash reward of Shs 1M.

The national finals will be held by Kampala region between 4th and 8th September 2019.

Awards:

MVP’s:

Kitara Boys: Simon Peter (Erima Academy)

Kitara Girls: Sumaya Komontale (Tooro Queens)

Western Boys: Richard Tumwebaze (Unique High School)

Western Girls: Sarah Arimpa (Bishop Ogez)

Top Scorers:

Western Girls: Aine Adela – 5 goals

Western Boys: Fahad Yusuf (Ssendyowa) – 6 goals

Kitara Boys: Paul Busolo (Erima Soccer Academy) – 8 goals

Kitara Girls: Anita Babirye (Tooro Queens) – 3 goals

Best Goalkeepers:

Western Girls: Theline Atuhwera (Shuuku)

Western Boys: Eugene Owesiga (Unique)

Kitara Boys: Najib Al Hajji (Kabalega)

Kitara Girls: Cecilia Kamuli (Tooro Queens)

Teams:

Kitara Boys:

Winners: Erima Soccer Academy

Runners up: Kabalega Secondary School

Kitara Girls:

Winners: Tooro Queens

Runners up: Panyandoli

Western Boys:

Winners: Unique High School

Runners up: Ssendyowa