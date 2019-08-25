  • Township Rollers 0-1 Yanga [Agg: 1-2]

Juma Balinya opened his continental account with a very important goal for Young Africans as they sunk Botswana’s Township Rollers 1-0 to advance to the next stage in the Caf Champions League.

Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports Balinya (right) scored the winner against Township Rollers [Young Africans Media]

The first leg in Dar es Salaam ended in a 1-1 draw and Township Rollers were favourites to progress.

But the Tanzanian giants and Balinya had other ideas as they won to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

The former Police FC attacking midfielder scored a free kick from the edge of the area in the 43rd minute and Yanga held on to set up an exciting final qualifying round clash with Zambia’s Zesco United.

