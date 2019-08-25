It has taken seven years for a Ugandan school to lift the trophy in girls football at the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) games.

The last time a school from Uganda won the championship was in 2012 (Kawempe Muslim SS), a tournament that was hosted in Burundi.

And yet again Kawempe Muslim SS reclaimed their glory defeating Mukono High School in the final on Saturday.

In a closely contested final between two schools from Uganda, diminutive winger Shakira Nyinagahirwa scored the lone goal in extra time to guide Kawempe Muslim to success.

Normal time had ended in a barren stalemate but Nyinagahirwa found the winner in extra time.

This was the first time, Mukono High School were reaching the final. Their best performance at the tournament had come two years ago when they scooped bronze.

Kawempe Muslim who had lost in the last two finals eventually got it right this time round to claim their second title.

Mukono High School captain Fauziah Najjemba finished the tournament as the leading goal scorer with 9 goals.