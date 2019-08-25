St. Mary’s Kitende have been a dominant side in regards to secondary school games in the East Africa region.

The Entebbe road-based school once again claimed success, winning the boys’ football title at the 2019 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) games.

To win the 2019 trophy, St. Mary’s Kitende edged rivals and defending champions Buddo SS in the final played on Saturday at Sheik Abeid stadium in Arusha, Tanzania.

Umar Kyebatala scored the lone goal of the game to help his team.

This is the 13th trophy for record champions St. Mary’s Kitende.

In the semifinals, Kitende eliminated Jinja SS with a 2-0 win. On the other hand, Buddo SS had overcome Dagoreti from Kenya.

After a disappointing 2018, St. Mary’s Kitende went for an overhaul bringing in several players at the start of the year.

The new faces included; KCCA FC midfielder Steven Sserwadda who joined them from Old Kampala SS.

The others included; Charles Lwanga, who plays club football with SC Villa, defender Jacob Okao who was the 2018 Copa Coca Cola MVP while at Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya and Uganda U17 midfielder Andrew Kawooya from Dynamic SS.

In addition, the school also recruited a new coach in Ali Male from Kibuli SS.