The 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships are a month away.

The seventeenth edition of the championships is scheduled to be held from September 28 and October 6 in Doha, Qatar at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Athletes are putting final touches on their preparation for the prestigious event and it is not different for Ugandan middle-distance runner Ronald Musagala.

Musagala has been competing in the IAAF Diamond League series since last month, specifically in Monaco, Birmingham, and Paris.

He set a new 1500m national record, which is also the fastest he has run, in Monaco early last month when he crossed to finish line in 3:30.58 but could only settle for 3rd place as Timothy Cheruiyot (3:29.97) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:30.47) finished first and second respectively.

Musagala then returned to the track last Sunday (August 18) in Birmingham. He was five seconds slower but unmatched as he crossed the finish line in 3:35.12.

Yesterday, the Ugandan took the Charléty Stadium blue track in Paris, on this occasion with a competitive field that had Ingebrigtsen brothers Jakob and Filip, Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman, Ethiopian Samuel Tefara as well as Kenya’s Bethwell Birgen.

Musagala won the race that was every bit as competitive as expected, equalling the national record of 3:30.58 he set at last month’s meeting in Monaco.

Musagala overtook Souleiman, who had taken over the lead when the second pacemaker peeled away early on the final lap, in the final 30 metres.

If he maintains the same pace, Musagala believes he can win a medal at the World Championships that start later next month.

“If I can run in Doha like I ran here, anything is possible,” he said as quoted by the IAAF Website. “My target is a medal,” he added.