Simba (TZ) 1-1 UD Songo (MOZ) [Agg: 1-1 UD Songo advance on away goals rule]

Tanzania league champions Simba SC have shockingly crashed out of the Caf Champions League after a 1-1 draw with UD Songo of Mozambique at National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

James Kotei, Simba SC midfielder [Ghana Sports Online] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

Erasto Nyoni scored a late penalty for the Msimbazi but it was too little too late as Miquissone had put the visitors into the lead in the first half.

Miquissone stunned the home crowd with a 12th minute strike and they held on till Nyoni pulled one back in the 87th minute but a winner remained elusive.

Simba had a star studded line up that had among others Meddie Kagere, Cletus Chama and Francis Kahata among others and were expected to edge UD Songo after drawing goalless away in the first leg.

Other Tanzania representatives in the competition Young Africans needed a Juma Balinya strike to advance to the next stage.