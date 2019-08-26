Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club has officially unveiled seventeen (17) players prior to the kick-off for the 2019-20 season.

The new players include goalkeepers Joel Mutakubwa and Salim Sowedi.

Others are; Seif Batte, Samson Mutyaba, Baker Buyala, Julius Ntambi, Noel Nasasira, Isaac Kirabira, Siraje Turyamureba, Derrick Ochen, Charles Musoke, Sam Ssenkomi, Emmanuel Obua, Musa Ssali, Rahumatah Kagimu, and Richard Wurube and Yusuf Ssaka.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Isaac Kirabira (right) joins Kyetume from KCCA

Technical Team:

The technical team has George Nsimbe as head coach.

The assistant coach is David Katono Mutono. Former Kyetume defender Azizi Mubiru is the trainer.

John Billy Lukooda is the goalkeeping coach and Marble Kabatalinda is the team doctor. Kabatalinda will be assisted by Tonny Tomusange.

Adam Mutaawe is the sporting director.

Old Guard:

The club has maintained 12 players from the previous season squad.

These include; Elkanah Nkuggwa, Ibrahim Kazindula, Robert Ssentongo, Ali Ngogo, Vicent Kayizzi, Benon Tahomera, Denis Luboowa, Deo Isejja, Julius Lule, Yusuf Shaka, Cephas Kambugu and Idris Mbola.

Kyetume will kick off the new season against SC Villa this Thursday, 29th August 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in a night kick-off (8 PM).