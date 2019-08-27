Two years ago, KCCA FC made history when they reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Lugogo based side was in the same group with Club Africain (Tunisia), Rivers United FC (Nigeria) and FUS Rabat.

Striker John Odumegwu, then at Rivers United FC, was a big threat to the KCCA’s backline and manager Mike Mutebi was quick to point out the abilities of the player.

“I am only worried about that big center forward,” said Mutebi. “He is huge, left-sided and uses the ball well.”

Mutebi said this in reference to Odumegwu as KCCA prepared to face Rivers United in the return leg in Port Harcourt.

Kawowo Sports can confirm that the big striker is now a KCCA FC player.

Whereas the details about his deal to join the Ugandan Premier League champions remain scanty, the player was seen on Tuesday at StarTimes stadium donning KCCA’s training jersey.

To confirm further, during the pre-match press briefing ahead of the FUFA Super Cup game against Proline FC slated for Wednesday, Mutebi hinted on the new signing.

Odumegwu comes in as a direct replacement of Patrick Henry Kaddu who left KCCA FC for Moroccan outfit RS Berkane.

The striker will become the second Nigerian player to play for KCCA FC in recent times after midfielder Suleiman Akinyemi who was at the club between 2016-2017.

