Wakiso Giants Football Club is set to acquire the services of Lawrence Bukenya on a season-long loan from KCCA Football Club.

The defensive midfielder who graduated to the senior team during the 2016-17 season has found playing time hard to come since the arrival of Nicholas Kasozi.

With Sadam Juma, Gift Abubakar Ali as well as Muzamir Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda also competing for the midfield positions, playing time for the 20-year-old at Lugogo would be limited.

Bukenya will join a host of new faces at Wakiso Giants that include veteran striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Ivan Ssebuguzi (KU), Aggrey Madoi (Free Agent), Simon Namwanja (Proline), Duncan Sseninde (Vipers – loan), Ibrahim Kiyemba (Vipers), Derrick Emukule (Ndejje University), Muwadda Mawejje (KCCA) and Hassan Ssenyonjo (Mawokota/Aspire Academy).

Wakiso Giants start their first topflight league campaign against KCCA on Saturday, August 31 at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.