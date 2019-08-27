The Executive Director of St Mary’s Secondary School – Kitende Lawrence Mulindwa has categorically hinted to the element of good planning as a lee way to sporting success.

Addressing the delegation of players and officials from the recently concluded East Africa Secondary School games at the Kitende based premises on Monday, Mulindwa lauded the sportsmen and respective technical teams for the effort well done.

Business along Entebbe road came to standstill when the St Mary’s team bus made a majestic return to the school with a long motorcade.

For starters, in Arusha Tanzania, St Mary’s Kitende won two gold medals (football boys and girls netball) as well as a silver in basketball girls, contributing to the overwhelming performance for team Uganda at the annual games.

The success in Arusha was galvanized by Vipers’ Sports Club 2-0 victory in the final of the Pilsner Super 8 over rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

New signing Fahad Bayo scored twice on his debut as Vipers won the pre-season tournament.

Mulindwa has since attributed the double success to efficient planning.

We are here assembled to celebrate two victories in Arusha and Wankulukuku. I thank the Almighty God who has helped us to achieve what we did in the last three days. Last year, it was not a good season for us. We normally learn from the mistakes done. We often go back to the drawing board. It is always very important to understand our history and achievements. We have performed well since the founding of St Mary’s. We have remained focused, had the teams reinforced starting with the technical wing, administration and players. Now, we are celebrating. Lawrence Mulindwa, Executive Director, St Mary’s Kitende

Mulindwa also slammed opponents who believe in pulling others down as a means of playing catch up.

“It is important you correct your mistakes to improve. Do not try to pull someone down and moreover fighting a doctor (sic).” Mulindwa added.

Discipline and focus:

In a special way, Mulindwa hinted to key elements of discipline and focus for the exceptional performance of St Mary’s SS Kitende.

St Mary’s Kitende has now won 16 netball titles in 18 editions, 13 football trophies and four in basketball.

“We were determined and well disciplined throughout the tournament. I thank the director for the love and support towards sports development” Robert Kitabalwa, the football captain noted.

The winners of the respective will represent East Africa in the world secondary school games that will be held in China (October 2020).