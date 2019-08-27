Police Football Club is likely to lose points as the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League gets underway this week.

The Cops could miss their opening two games of the league that is against Onduparaka FC and BUL FC because they are taking part in the East Africa Police Chiefs Organisation Corporation (EAPCO) games in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Uganda Premier League manager, Paul Kabaikaramu, the 2005 league winners left the country without the consent of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

“We still have the fixtures as earlier announced. Police FC left the country without informing the federation,” he told Kawowo Sports.

According to FUFA regulations, any team or club leaving the country must get clearance from the federation.

Police FC is supposed to begin the league away to Onduparaka FC on 30th August and host BUL FC on 2nd September 2019.

Efforts to reach Police FC CEO Andrew Kidega for a comment about the matter were futile as he was not picking phone calls.

EAPCO games started on 25th August and will run to 2nd September 2019.