2019 FIM Motocross of African Nations Championship:
August 30th – September 1st
- Donny Block Racing Track – Harare, Zimbabwe
General Caleb “Salim Saleh” Akandwanaho has provided Shs 20M to the Uganda Motocross team set to take part in the 2019 FIM Motocross of African Nations championship set to ride off in Harare, Zimbabwe (31st August to 1st September).
The money (in cash) was officially handed over to the team leaders by the first son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the lavish lake side Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe on Tuesday during the official flag off ceremony.
FMU President Dusmas Okee, flanked by other officials as Barak Orland (FMU Deputy Vice President Motorcycling) and the team captain Maxime Van Pee received the money that will help in logistical purposes for the continental showpiece.
“This is a big boost to the team as we look forward a successful event in Zimbabwe” Barak noted.
Team skipper Maxime expressed the readiness for the team to win on foreign soil.
We have trained well. The morale is high and the riders on the team are all ready. We are humbled for the support from the parents, sponsors, the federation and the state.Maxime Van Pee, Team Uganda Captain
Thirty seven riders will represent Uganda at the annual championship that will be staged at the Donny Block Racing Track in Harare city, Zimbabwe.
Team Uganda departs for Harare on Wednesday, 28th August 2019.
Last season, Uganda finished fourth overall, a performance that will surely be improved owing to the big number of participants registered this time round.
Hosts Zimbabwe has registered 50 riders, South Africa had 49 and Uganda has 37.
Other countries in the championship will include Kenya, Namibia, Malawi
Some riders on team Uganda to Zimbabwe:
50CC
- Miguel Nkayivu Katende
- Liam Ntale
- Jonathan Semakula Katende
- Ashraf Junior Mbabazi
- Pascal Kasozi
- Zion Wekesa
65CC:
- Alon Orland
- Daryl Muhindo
- Kreidah Nsubuga
- Marcus Bukenya
- Emmanuel Lubega
85CC (Lite):
- Jonathan Muhindo
- Omar Waleed Omar
- Mark Malcolm Lubega
- Kylan Wekesa
- Akaki Milton Obote
- Akena Milton Obote
- Jeremiah Mawanda
- Park Namisano Mark
- Yuli Sobol
125 CC:
- Aviv Orland
- Fortune Sentamu
- Ali Omar Yasser
- Sam Foreman
- Wazir Omar
- Joshua Mwangala
MX2
- Isma Mukiibi
- Rodrigo Franco Oliveira
MX1:
- Van Pee Maxime
Vets:
- Barak Orland
- George Jurncture Serugunda
- Asaf Natan
- Shafiq Sekitoleko
Masters:
- Peter Pelser
Ladies WMX:
- Esther Kayinza Mwangala
- Sharifah Kateete
- Van Pee Natalie
Past Winners:
2018: South Africa
2017: South Africa
2016: Kenya
2015: South Africa
2014: South Africa
2013: South Africa
2012: Uganda