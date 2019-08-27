2019 FIM Motocross of African Nations Championship:

August 30th – September 1st

Donny Block Racing Track – Harare, Zimbabwe

General Caleb “Salim Saleh” Akandwanaho has provided Shs 20M to the Uganda Motocross team set to take part in the 2019 FIM Motocross of African Nations championship set to ride off in Harare, Zimbabwe (31st August to 1st September).

The money (in cash) was officially handed over to the team leaders by the first son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the lavish lake side Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe on Tuesday during the official flag off ceremony.

FMU President Dusmas Okee, flanked by other officials as Barak Orland (FMU Deputy Vice President Motorcycling) and the team captain Maxime Van Pee received the money that will help in logistical purposes for the continental showpiece.

“This is a big boost to the team as we look forward a successful event in Zimbabwe” Barak noted.

Team skipper Maxime expressed the readiness for the team to win on foreign soil.

We have trained well. The morale is high and the riders on the team are all ready. We are humbled for the support from the parents, sponsors, the federation and the state. Maxime Van Pee, Team Uganda Captain

Thirty seven riders will represent Uganda at the annual championship that will be staged at the Donny Block Racing Track in Harare city, Zimbabwe.

Team Uganda departs for Harare on Wednesday, 28th August 2019.

Last season, Uganda finished fourth overall, a performance that will surely be improved owing to the big number of participants registered this time round.

Hosts Zimbabwe has registered 50 riders, South Africa had 49 and Uganda has 37.

Other countries in the championship will include Kenya, Namibia, Malawi

Some riders on team Uganda to Zimbabwe:

50CC

Miguel Nkayivu Katende

Liam Ntale

Jonathan Semakula Katende

Ashraf Junior Mbabazi

Pascal Kasozi

Zion Wekesa

65CC:

Alon Orland

Daryl Muhindo

Kreidah Nsubuga

Marcus Bukenya

Emmanuel Lubega

85CC (Lite):

Jonathan Muhindo

Omar Waleed Omar

Mark Malcolm Lubega

Kylan Wekesa

Akaki Milton Obote

Akena Milton Obote

Jeremiah Mawanda

Park Namisano Mark

Yuli Sobol

125 CC:

Aviv Orland

Fortune Sentamu

Ali Omar Yasser

Sam Foreman

Wazir Omar

Joshua Mwangala

MX2

Isma Mukiibi

Rodrigo Franco Oliveira

MX1:

Van Pee Maxime

Vets:

Barak Orland

George Jurncture Serugunda

Asaf Natan

Shafiq Sekitoleko

Masters:

Peter Pelser

Ladies WMX:

Esther Kayinza Mwangala

Sharifah Kateete

Van Pee Natalie

Past Winners:

2018: South Africa

2017: South Africa

2016: Kenya

2015: South Africa

2014: South Africa

2013: South Africa

2012: Uganda