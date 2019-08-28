2019 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

• Ladies Open – 29th – 31st August

• At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

Fifty foreign golfers will take part in the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Golf open at the breathe-taking par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The grueling 54 holes competition will tee off on Thursday, 29th August at 9 AM and wind up by Saturday, 31st August 2019.

A large fraction of the foreign legion hails from Kenya. Others are from Tanzania, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, USA and Sweden.

A lion’s share of the female golfers is the local crop that constitutes of 70 female players from Uganda.

Uganda Ladies Union president Eva Magala is excited about the upcoming event.

We thank the sponsors led by Castle Lite, the anchor sponsors. We have had an amazing turn up from the foreign based golfers. One of the reasons could be because we registered this event for the world ranking status. Eva Magala, Uganda Ladies Golf President

Nigeria’s Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria president Eranem Ekuweme expresses the eagerness to take on the rest of the field at the event.

“We are happy to be here in Uganda. The course is in great shape and looking forward registering good scores” Ekuweme noted at the sponsors’ official tee off as well the official practice round.

The trio of Ekuweme, Grace Luka and Bose Onwuegbu is representing Nigeria.

The Ladies open will be followed by amateurs championship next week and wind down with the professionals.

Tanzanian Neema Olimi won the ladies open last year at Entebbe Golf Club.

Ronald Otile was champion in the main amateurs event and Kenyan Dismas Ndiza was victor in the professionals’ catergory.

The professionals’ total kitty is $ 50,000.

Sponsors and Partners:

A wide range of sponsors led by the main sponsors – Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand will bankrolled the event.

Others are Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Pepsi, Lake Victoria Serena, Minte, Britam, Isuzu, Liquid Telecom, NTV and Time Cop Security.