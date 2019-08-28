New Botswana coach Adel Amrouche has promised to do his best for the Zebras.

The 51 year old Uefa Pro Licensed tactician was unveiled by the Botswana FA on a three year deal on Tuesday replacing David Bright was sacked in February

“This is a challenge. I saw the (Zebras) team play many times. Botswana has talent, but there is naivety in the football,” Amrouche said.

“The play is good, but if you want to reach the highest level, we must change our attitude, how to think, and how to develop,” he added.

“I have done my research about Botswana football. I assure you, I will do the best I can to take the team higher.

“I did not look at the (Fifa) rankings or your budget; I saw only what you can do with the team. This is a challenge.”

Amrouche has previously handled Kenya, Burundi and Libya national teams and he also coached MC Algiers of Algeria.

His first assignment will be a Fifa World Cup preliminary qualifier against Malawi on September 7.