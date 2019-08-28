CECAFA Boys U15 Challenge Cup | Wednesday,28th August 2019 | Semifinals

Kenya Vs Rwanda – 1:30 PM

Uganda vs Burundi- 4:00 PM

Uganda has had a perfect run so far at the 2019 CECAFA Boys U15 Challenge Cup in Asmara, Eritrea.

The Junior Cranes sailed through the group stage with maximum points winning all the three games and the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Wins against Rwanda, Sudan, and Ethiopia ensured Uganda topped Group B with 9 points. The game against South Sudan which Uganda was leading 5-0 at the time of abortion did not count.

The team coached by Jackson Magera return to action on Wednesday facing Burundi in the semi-finals with the target of advancing to the final.

The soft-spoken tactician who also doubles as KCCA Soccer Academy coach is confident his team is in perfect conditions to face Burundi.

“The team is in good shape and waiting for our next opponents. We came here with a target and that was to win the title. Therefore, there is still a huge task ahead of us which we must complete,” he said.

“I’m happy the players are following instructions. The team has exhibited composure and stability in all departments and we want to continue in the same way.”

On the other hand, Burundi’s coach Gustave Nyonkuru is aware of the threat that Uganda poses but he is optimistic his charges will be up to the task.

“We know Uganda is a good team but this is a semi-final stage and we shall ably compete. My players are in good shape and ready to take on Uganda.”

Travis Mutyaba and Abasi Kyeyune who have been firing on all cylinders are expected to orchestrate the search for goals for Uganda.

The other semifinal will Kenya who topped Group A facing Rwanda that finished runners up in Group B.