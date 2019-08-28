Uganda Premier League debutants Wakiso Giants have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Lawrence Bukenya on a season long loan deal from KCCA.

The defensive midfielder has already started training with the Purple Sharks ahead of the new campaign.

The club posted a picture of Bukenya of social media in their jersey with a caption partly saying ‘from Yellow to Purple’.

QUIZ: Can you identify the player in the picture?



Tip: From Yellow to Purple



Welcome Home LB#PrideOfWakiso #WeArePurpleSharks https://t.co/dgPxvPV3Xj pic.twitter.com/LLnfbQR63r — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) August 28, 2019

Mike Mutebi felt the young midfielder would not get enough playing time at Lugogo with Nicholas Kasozi, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Gift Ali and Muzamiru Mutyaba preffered in his position.

At Wakiso, Bukenya will fight for a place in the team with fellow youngster Ivan Ssebuguzi as well as experienced heads in Hakim Ssenkumba, Kirizestom Ntambi and the versatile Ayub Kisaliita.

He is expected to debut against URA in the premier league on September 3 as he can’t face his parent side KCCA in the club’s league opener on Saturday.