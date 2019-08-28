Le Mennais Tournament 2019:

Football (Boys): Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga 8-0 Ibanda S.S

Football (Girls): Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga 8-0 Zaake S.S

Le Mennais tournament hosts for the year 2019, Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga have optimally utilized the home advantage as day three of the annual championship climaxed.

Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga recorded 8-0 identical score lines against Ibanda S.S and Zaake S.S in boys and girls’ football matches respectively played at Lubaga on Tuesday.

The one sided boy’s football match witnessed a hat-trick by Patrick Kakande, two goals apiece from the skipper Christo Kumbunyaki and Derrick Nsubuga.

Goalkeeper Sulaiman “Dante” Ssali also had his name on the score sheet with a well drilled kick from the penalty mark.

In other matches played, unbeaten St Henry’s Kitovu from Masaka district smiled 2-0 over St Edwards’ Bukumi.

Another Masaka based school – St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa won 1-0 over Ibanda S.S with Erias Kiyemba scoring the lone strike.

Entebbe road based St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) shared the spoils with Comboni in a four goal stalemate.

St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa won 4-0 Zaake. Siraj Asiraz struck a brace before the other goals came from David Kateregga and Christopher Hashakimani.

Uganda Marytrs Lubaga and St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa failed to find the back of the net.

Also, Uganda Martyrs Lubaga and Caltec Academy – Makerere produced a non scoring draw.

Girls:

In the girls’ matches played so far, Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga has an upper head over the rest of the schools in the competition with three wins out of three matches played.

Tuesday’s 8-0 massive win over Zaake S.S remains the biggest scoreline thus far.

In other matches, Comboni beat St Edward Bukuumi 3-0, Caltec Academy, Makerere smiled 1-0 over St Henry’s College, Kasasa.

Caltec Academy Makerere and St Henry’s College, Kasasa each failed to find the back of the net.

Both the boys and girls matches are played on a round robin basis before the two schools per gender will play the finals on Sunday.

This tournament is played by schools with a background of catholic foundation.

It was named after the founder of the Brothers of Christian Instruction, Frenchman Jean – Marie Robert De La Mennais.

Selected Results:

Boys:

Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 8-0 Ibanda S.S

Ibanda S.S St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 1-0 Ibanda S.S

Ibanda S.S St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) 2-2 Comboni

Comboni St Henry’s Kitovu 2-0 St Edwards Bukuumi

St Edwards Bukuumi St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 4-0 Zaake

Zaake Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 0-0 Caltec Academy, Makerere

Caltec Academy, Makerere St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 0-0 Uganda Martyrs Lubaga

Girls: