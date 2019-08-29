Uganda Premier League 2019 – 2020:

Friday, 30th August 2019: Bright Stars Vs Vipers

*At Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

The new technical team at Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars Football Club has named 11 additions to the already existing squad ahead of the 2019 – 2020 season.

The club announced two goalkeepers recruited – Nicholas Ssebwato (Onduparaka) and Godwin Bbule (free agent) at a brief event held on Thursday, 29th August 2019 at their new Lugogo by pass based head offices.

Others are; Andrew Kyambadde (Hope Doves), Ronald Nkonge (Buddu Ssaza), Dan Mugwanya (Kataka), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars Academy), Norman Odipio (Bright Stars Academy), Diamien Nakalema (Nyamityobora), Derrick Kiggundu (Nyamityobora and Buddo SS), Hamiss Gabite (Bugerere Ssaza) and Joseph Jjanjali (on a season long loan from Vipers).

Old crop:

A large bulk of the previous team squad has been maintained.

These include; Simon Tamale (Goalkeeper), Enock Walusimbi, Farouk Katongole, Samuel Ssekitto, Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngobi, Augustine Kachancu, Henry Kiwanuka, Juma Ssebadduka, Jamil Kalisa, Sula Ssebunza, Methidious Jjunju, Fred Kayanja, James Angu, Fred Okot, Alfred Onek and the team skipper Nelson Senkatuka.

BRIGHT STARS FOOTBALL CLUB IS MY BLOOD. THE CLUB HAS VIRTUALLY MADE ME WHAT I AM TODAY. I MAY LOOK YOUNG BUT I AM MATURE ONCE ON THE FIELD OF PLAY Davis Ssekajja, Bright Stars FC player

In the same vein, the club also confirmed the appointment of Raymmied Muhammed Kisekka as the new head coach.

Kiseka, a CAF B licenced tactician replaces long serving Fred Kajoba whose contract was not renewed upon expiry.

Formerly at Paidha Black Angels in the Uganda Premier League, Kisekka returns to Bright Stars where he had previously served among the academy coaches under Kajoba.

Kisekka will be deputized by Simon Peter Mugerwa, Ali Gwaita Muwaya (trainer) and Benson Kalama as the goalkeeping coach.

Steven Lwanga is the team statistician, Solomon Ndawula as the doctor and Mustapha Kyakoonye as the equipment manager.

Club chairman Ronnie Mutebi, two of the directors Yuta Ohba (also the general manager of Soltilo Uganda Limited) and Grace Kwizera as well as Mathias Mugwanya (Chief Executive Officer) and Ian Mutenda (Technical director) also attended the launch.

Bright Stars will host last year’s league runners up, Vipers on Friday, 30th August 2019 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

For starters, Bright Stars will be hosting their home games at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, a switch from the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Bright Stars New Players:

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Ssebwato and Godwin Bbule

Outfield players: Andrew Kyambadde, Ronald Nkonge, Dan Mugwanya, Davis Ssekajja, Norman Odipio, Diamien Nakalema, Derrick Kiggundu, Hamiss Gabite and Joseph Jjanjali

Old Players:

Goalkeeper: Simon Tamale

Others: Enock Walusimbi, Farouk Katongole, Samuel Ssekitto, Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngobi, Augustine Kachancu, Henry Kiwanuka, Juma Ssebadduka, Jamil Kalisa, Sula Ssebunza, Methidious Jjunju, Fred Kayanja, James Angu, Fred Okot, Alfred Onek and Nelson Senkatuka (Captain).

Technical Team:

Head Coach: Raymmied Muhammed Kisekka

Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Trainer: Ali Gwaita Muwaya

Goalkeeping Coach: Benson Kalama

Statistician: Steven Lwanga

Team Doctor: Solomon Ndawula