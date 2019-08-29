Uganda’s long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has set a new personal best in the 5000m in Zurich, Switzerland.

Cheptegei took the track of Letzigrund and knowing that he wouldn’t be able to contend with the finishing speed of the Ethiopian contingent, which included last year’s champion Selemon Barega, he sped off from the start and hung on to win in 12.57.41.

He, however, doubled down on his pace with about a mile to run but managed to establish a lead of a few seconds at the bell.

Ethiopians Barega, Telahun Bekele, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Yomif Kejelcha, who had run together up to that point, looked primed to reel him in, but the Ugandan dug in again.

Though the gap had halved within 200m, there was a little more in the Cheptegie’s tank as he ran the lap in 59 seconds lap and won by 0.74 ahead of Gebrhiwet.