Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League outfit Katwe United Football Club remains a big force in the domestic players’ transfer market.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, they have acquired experienced goalkeeper Eric Dhaira and Joel Male from Maroons and Express FC respectively.

The two players each signed a 3-year deal.

Dhaira is a brother to former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Abel Dhaira (Rest in Peace).

He comes with vast experience from Maroons FC, Wama FC, Tooro United FC, BUL FC, and Iceland’s IBV Vestmannaeyjar.

Katwe United FC Media Bonny Ssekidde (left) with Joel Male.

The duo now joins a long list of new players we have acquired in this transfer window in our bid to strengthen all our departments ahead of the Club’s FUFA Big League debut.

Christened “Tulibanyiivu”, the club also signed Sulaiman Jjingo, midfielder Denis Okoth (formerly at Mvara SS and Gulu United), Emmanuel Asiku (Proline and Kibuli S.S), defender Brian Walukagga (Zirobwe United) and towering center half Vincent Kimezze.

Katwe United FC Media Eric Dhaira (right) shows off his employment contract with the club’s director of football, Bonny Ssekidde

The players join stylish midfielder Billy Nkata and Richard Kigozi, acquired from Express FC and Wakiso Giants respectively who were confirmed last week.

In the same vein, Katwe United also completed the procedure for 11 senior players to renew their employment contracts.

These include captain Regan Mukwaya, Nicolas Ssendiisa, Saul Ssemwanga, Raya Mulindwa, Benjamin Muwanguzi, Moses Shafiq, Denis Lwetute, Michael Lubowa, Wasswa Ssemwogerere, Alex Katumba and Moses Bukenya.

Katwe United FC is owned by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, Katwe United edged Kajjansi United 4-3 in a two legged promotional final to make the FUFA Big League grade.

They train at their dusty Katwe play fortress but will host the home matches at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.