Home Football Live: Kyetume Vs SC Villa – Uganda Premier League Football Live: Kyetume Vs SC Villa – Uganda Premier League By David Isabirye - August 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Goalie Dhaira, Male join free-spending Katwe United Football Bright Stars FC unveils new players for 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season Motorsport Fort Portal rally could be turning point in NRC title chase LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: Kyetume Vs SC Villa – Uganda Premier League August 29, 2019